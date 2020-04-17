First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children’s Hospital to pray

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Because good news matters, dozens of first responders across central Arkansas showed their appreciation for healthcare workers.

Tonight over 70 police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, sheriff’s deputies and tow truck crews sounded off their engines and lights at Arkansas Children’s Hospital for those working on the frontlines. They drove in front of Children’s Hospital and workers were delighted to see something different.

“It’s very great. We started off with Baptist and then we got a call from UAMS we are helping out children’s here. It’s just great that all of the towing companies that you see, first repsonders, fire, police and EMS. We’ve all came together to show our love and respect to these doctors and nurses who are struggling during these hard times,” said Tim Moody from J Hook Towing and Recovery.

Before the motorcade started they said a prayer.