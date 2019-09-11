First responders honored with ‘Star of Texas’ recognition at state Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Law enforcement officers and first responders who were hurt or killed in the line of duty will be honored at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will bestow Star of Texas awards on 50 recipients from local, state, and federal agencies.

The honor was created in 2003, designating Sept. 11 as part of the establishment of Texas First Responders Day. The recognition aims to “commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders,” according to a statement from Abbott’s office.

The complete list of recipients is as follows:

Austin Police Officer Derek Baroody sits in the Texas House Chamber ahead of the Star of Texas awards presentation on Sept. 11, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier sits in the Texas House Chamber ahead of the Star of Texas awards presentation on Sept. 11, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department

Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty