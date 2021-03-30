First teens get vaccinated at Ochsner LSU Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport vaccinates their first teenager on Tuesday now that the Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older.

17-year-old Sequoia Burton sat down for her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and like any shot it was over fast and she said it hurt less than getting the flu shot. Her mom Monica received her vaccine earlier in the day.

They have two families who work for the hospital and encouraged them to get their vaccines. Sequoia and Monica said parents and teens should not be afraid of getting the vaccine, it won’t hurt you. But it will protect you and others from getting really sick from the coronavirus and keeping it from spreading in the community.

“My dad wanted me to get it and he’s a doctor so I trust his judgement and also a one things to go back to normal and herd immunity is a part of that,” Sequoia Burton said.



“I think it’s great at something we can do as an individual for the community to keep the virus from spreading,” Monica Burton said. “Get vaccinated!” Sequoia said.

They had families members pass away from COVID-19 and others that have lingering effects. She said if she can inspire others to get the shot then that’s really cool.

You can make an appointment for your shot at St. Mary’s Place Tuesday through Saturday.