Five months after SWAR school shooting, residents to vote on tax for security upgrades, new school

PRESCOTT, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – School leaders in Prescott hope voters will approve a tax to fund a new school and beef up security.



In two weeks, Prescott residents can vote on a 5.9 mills property tax increase that would fund a new elementary school and security upgrades at all facilities. “We’re doing everything we can to really emphasize safety throughout our whole district,” said Prescott School District Superintendent Robert Poole.



While discussing security, Poole reflects on a campus shooting in April that injured one student. “Prescott’s one of those places you feel like, oh, it’s never gonna happen here, you know. But it did happen and now people are more alarmed.”



District officials now want to add secure doors with access control, metal detectors and cameras to all buildings. “If someone’s on this campus, we’re gonna be able to see you. Everywhere we can put a camera that’s allowed, we’re gonna put a camera in every classroom, hallway, outside buildings, school buses, we’re gonna try to put as many cameras to eliminate as many problems as we can,” Poole said.

A third school resource officer is also on the list if the property tax is approved. “If for example, someone had a $50,000 house, it’d be roughly like $4.40 extra a month on their taxes,” Poole said.



If passed, the tax would also help fund a new elementary building. Poole said the current, 60 year-old facility is plagued with flooding and electrical issues. The district has received more than $5 million from the state that he said would pay for most of the project. “Roughly about 68 percent of that project … if anyone’s gonna offer you 68 percent to buy a new house or a new car, you’d do everything you can to try to come up with the other 32 percent.”



Poole said the new elementary school would also feature bullet resistant windows.



A community meeting is set for September 3 at 6 p.m. in the Prescott High School cafeteria. That’s also the first day of early voting.



Election day is September 10.



