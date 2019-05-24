DORTMUND, GERMANY – APRIL 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains graphic content.) Silicon sex dolls for sexual encounters sitting at the “Bordoll” brothel on April 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Bordoll is Germany’s first brothel to specialize in sex dolls. It currently offers 13 female dolls and one male doll and will soon be expanding its […]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Possessing, selling or displaying a child-like sex doll will be illegal in Florida under a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the measure Wednesday after it passed the Legislature unanimously earlier this month. The law takes effect Oct. 1.

A legislative analysis of the bill said that child-like sex dolls imported from China, Japan and Hong Kong are becoming increasingly prevalent in the U.S. They are part of what has become a $15 billion sex toy industry, according to the analysis.

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida to possess, give away, advertise, sell or display the dolls. A second offense would be a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

TRENDING STORIES

Service dog mauled to death by gator outside Palmetto dog park

Tampa Bay serial killer Bobby Joe Long executed

Brothers found dead at bottom of Florida swimming pool

Disney World employee arrested for attempted child luring, found with condoms, child-sized dress

Florida governor signs ban on child-like sex dolls

62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled before Memorial Day

Hurricane supplies you can buy tax-free during Florida sales tax holiday

2 Tampa eateries make list of 100 best restaurants in country