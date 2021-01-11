Florida man charged with running off with Pelosi’s lectern to bond out of jail

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) The Florida man suspected of carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol Wednesday is expected to be released on bond.

Adam Johnson, 36, was booked into the Pinellas County, Fla. on a U.S. Marshal warrant. Johnson is from Parrish, Florida in Manatee County near Tampa, is married to a physician and a father of five.

Johnson faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

His arrest stemmed from the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, in which supporters of President Trump, who claims the election was stolen, breached the building in an unprecedented attack that left five dead, including a police officer.

The conditions of Johnson’s release include a $25,000 bond, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, surrender of his passport, no firearms or weapons and restricted travel to the Middle District of Florida and Washington D.C. for court matters.

Johnson’s next court date is Jan. 19.