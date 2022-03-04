SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As he sits solemnly, former Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford fondly remembers his friend.

“We created a bond. We had so much in common,” said Bradford as a smile stretched across his face.

That smile bringing about thoughts of former City Councilman James Flurry.

Flurry died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer and other health aliments.

“He became one of my best friends,” said Bradford.

The two serving together on city council for years. They had different political affiliations. Flurry a Republican. Bradford a Democrat. But Bradford says the two shared a common goal, bettering Shreveport.

“[Flurry] was so genuine and fair in his understanding of this city,” said Bradford. “We voted on the same lines I’d say 98-percent of the time.”

Bradford and council member Tabitha Taylor say Flurry voted with his conscience first.

“Councilman Flurry was a bold man,” said Taylor. “And he took bold steps and sometimes that would make people look kinda side-eyed. But it was that equity and equality that he wanted for all people that I will always cherish. And it will be near and dear to my heart.”

When Flurry first found out he had cancer he sought treatment at Baylor University Medical Center. Bradford went along.

“Because I wanted him to know that I was supporting him all the way,” he said.

Bradford did until the end.

For eight years the two went out to eat on a weekly basis. Often times their wives came along. The couples forming a bond. Memories made through public service given.

“The friendship was established through our common interest in this city,” said Bradford. “And nothing interfered with that.”

Funeral services for James Flurry Senior are set for Monday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Southside drive.

His burial will immediately follow at Forest Park West Cemetery on Meriwether Road.

On Tuesday, Shreveport City Council will dedicate the walkway at Southern Hills Park in James Flurry’s honor.