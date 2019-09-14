Food Bank of NWLA prepares for new chapter

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a $5.5 million project for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to offer more services to the community.

The food bank has been in this same location on Texas Avenue for 20 years.

In the 1990’s the food bank started distributing a million pounds of food a year and since then distribution has grown to a million pounds of food a month.

Martha Marak says, “We have clearly recognized that we can not continue the type of growth that we’ve had in the same building.”

A building was purchased in 2015 and is currently undergoing renovations. It will provide a 40,000 square foot warehouse and 6,000 square feet of office space.

“The primary reason, not just to provide more food to the folks who live in northwest Louisiana, but healthy food. Healthy food is refrigerated food and our new home will have seven times the refrigerated capacity than we have at our current location.”

As Executive Director she’s working to ensure the food bank doesn’t incur any debt and only needs $900,000 to reach their fundraising goal.

“We really feel like there’s someone out there that’s going to help us reach our goal.”

She’s hoping a group or family can make a large donation and have the new facility named after them.

The goal is for the move to take place next fall. A ground breaking will be held September 24th at 9:30am at the food bank’s new site on Mount Zion Rd. in south Shreveport.