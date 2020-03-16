Food is needed at the NWLA Foodbank

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus is impacting the food bank of northwest Louisiana. Executive director, Martha Marak, says they are in need of food, money, and volunteers.

They’re trying to fill 10,000 emergency food boxes for families with children and homebound senior citizens.

Marak says they don’t have the normal surplus food donated by grocery stores because so many people have stock-piled groceries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re hoping that as people are shopping they are thinking about the foodbank and if your buying extra and you know you’re not going to use it please come to the food bank and donate it because we will really be making a huge plea down the road,” said Martha Marak, Foodbank NWLA executive director.

The food bank will be setting up an alternate volunteer site Wednesday at the old Ivan Smith furniture building off west 70th street.

Volunteer hours will be from 9 am to 3 pm.

