SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders say one way to combat crime is through science at the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

DNA analysis, drug chemistry, firearms examination, toxicology, fingerprinting, and much more. It’s where evidence goes to be processed using forensics.

“We do not work the prosecution nor the defense. We represent science,” said director Joseph Jones, director of the North Louisiana Forensic Science Center.

Jones said the center serve 29 parishes with 35 employees. They’ve experienced a significant decrease in revenue which has caused a lot of evidence to have to be sent out-of-state for processing. Which also costs the city.

“The crime lab is instrumental in keeping our citizens today and into the future,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, (D) Shreveport.

To support the lab, Mayor Perkins join a bipartisan group of city council members including Tabatha Taylor, James Green, and Grayson Boucher. Along with Police Chief Wayne Smith and District Attorney James Stewart to announce their support of allocating $400,000 from the general fund to help sustain the crime lab.

“I just want to say it’s a good day and I’m certainty happy we were able to do this,” said Green, District F.

“We have a gem that’s right in the heart of Shreveport. We need to make sure it’s funded and taken care of,” said Boucher, District D.

Chief Smith said the lab is vital in solving crimes from finding suspects to prosecuting them.

“As time goes on, crime becomes more and more sophisticated and complex. It takes more complex investigating including the use of science and technology to be able to make a case. To find out who the bad guys are,” Smith said.

They said this real CSI team is one important tool in moving the city forward from its crime problem.

City Council will make their final vote on March 22 to allocate the funding.

Jones did note it’s not enough to sustain the lab forever and their working with state legislators to get additional funding.

To watch the Perkins announcement click here.

To read the ordinance to amend the general fund click here.