Former DeSoto Parish deputy charged with domestic abuse

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Desoto Parish Sheriff’s deputy who was recently fired is now facing more serious, but unrelated, issues.

Ryan Constatin, 40, of Grand Cane, is charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

Richardson said Constatin only worked for the DPSO for around a year, and then was then suspended for a departmental violation, that ultimately led to his dismissal.

While Constatin was on administrative leave, a report from a third party came in regarding possible domestic abuse. Ricahrdson said an investigation into the allegations led to Constatin’s arrest.

Prior to joining the DPSO, Constatin was a deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

