Former DeSoto Parish Sheriff to annouce run for LA Senate seat

MANSFIELD La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle has confirmed he is planning to run for Louisiana Senate District 38.

“I just can’t stay out of politics, it’s in my blood,” Arbuckle said in confirming the run early Monday evening.

Arbuckle retired from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office in March 2018 after 17 years as sheriff, citing the need to focus attention on his family. At the time, his newborn granddaughter was battling serious health problems that had not yet been diagnosed.

Now, Arbuckle says he is ready to get back into politics.

“I took a year, I breathed, I did what I wanted to do. I like politics, I love helping people,” Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle says he will be running as an Independent. Shreveport attorney Democrat John Milkovich currently holds the seat, serving his first term in the Senate after being elected in 2015.

A formal announcement is expected next week.

The primary is on October 12, 2019, and the general election is on November 16. The filing deadline for candidates is August 8.