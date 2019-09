SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Acting as a private citizen and consultant to the Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Louisiana Rep. Thomas Carmody sent a letter Thursday to the Caddo Parish Commission saying he believes the Commission does not have the right to demand removal of the Confederate Monument from the Caddo Courthouse and that it owes the United Daughters of the Confederacy an apology.

The UDC was given formal notice by the commission on August 28, advising the organization that the commission had withdrawn consent for the monument to remain on the courthouse property and demanding its removal "under Art. 493 of the Civil Code" within 90 days.