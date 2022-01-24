Former Shreveport city employee alleges major problems within the accounting department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former controller for the City of Shreveport is now a whistleblower, alleging multiple grievances and problems with the City’s accounting department.

He and his attorney held a press conference Monday afternoon to address these issues, and to stop the permanent appointment of the current Chief Financial Officer, Kasey Brown.

“Some of these issues included, failure to follow established processes and enforce good controls. Failure to meet IRS State Revenue department time constraints, ongoing training for the accounting staff was not existent,” said Ben Hebert, former Controller for the City of Shreveport.

Herbert said he found major issues within the City of Shreveport’s accounting department when he assumed the Controller’s position in January of 2020.

“There was also lack of understanding of the requirements of the government accounting standards board in maintaining records and reporting. Multiple errors in establishing employees new and with holding data affecting payroll preparations and tax with holdings,” Hebert said.

Herbert is a former fraud investigator for the City’s Internal Audit Office for the past seven years.

“When I assumed the Controller’s position, there were serious issues in the accounting division. I was tasked with correcting these issues and providing leadership within the division to oviate reoccurrence with this or similar issues,” Hebert said.

He said some issues were resolved after he became Controller, but others persist .

“Many issues with the mayor’s travel expense reports that include failure to provide itemized receipts for certain expenditures,” Herbert said.

He said when he brought these issues to the attention of the City’s current Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown, he was fired.

“He reported what he believes to be violations of state law and he believes the termination of his employment was retaliatory for his protected activities in reporting this conduct. So in addition to him having claims of age and race discrimination. He also has claims of whistleblower retaliation,” said Alison Jones, attorney.

Jones said they will file age and race discrimination claims with the Equal Employment Commission along with whistleblower claims with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights.

“There are a number of people who are very concerned. And feel they don’t have a voice to say anything,” Hebert said.

They said they’re goal is to alert Shreveport City Council before Brown is appointed as the permanent CFO.

“He wants to be sure that those decision makers are acting with all information available and they conduct the due diligence necessary for something this important for the City of Shreveport,” Jones said.

City Council does have it on Tuesday’s agenda for Brown’s appointment.

Jones has not filed the lawsuit yet and said they have turned over documents to federal investigators which will be made public.

The City of Shreveport sent a statement saying they cannot comment on pending litigation.