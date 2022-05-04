SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a busy day at Evangel as four Eagles put pen to paper, signing their letters of intent to play either basketball or football at their respective colleges.

Our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year Lance Waddles will be continuing his basketball career at North Dakota State. Although Fargo, ND is over 1,000 miles from Shreveport, it’s actually close to home for Waddles.

“I mainly chose to go to NDSU because I have a lot of close family and friends up there,” said Waddles. “I just feel like it will be really fun to go back home, and then of course the program is great. It really is a dream come true.”

Over on the gridiron, three Evangel football players are headed to the next level. Linebacker Shawn Dawson signed with Lane College and said he owes everything to Evangel.

“I wouldn’t be here without Evangel,” said Dawson. “I wouldn’t have been able to become the young man of God I am without Evangel. It really instilled in me hard work and discipline. Now, I’m ready to take that to the next level.

Another big factor for Dawson deciding to play at Lane was being able to attend an HBCU.

“When I first went to Lane I just felt a family atmosphere,” said Dawson. “They’ve been pursuing me since the 11th grade. I fell in love with the coaching staff and the campus, and I knew it was the place I wanted to spend my next four years at.”

Fellow teammate Isaac Erickson also had that “love at first sight” feeling when he visited Florida’s Southeastern University with his brother as a freshman. He was determined to attend ever since.

“I just felt the call of God, like ‘Hey, this is somewhere where you wanna be,'” said Erickson. “It’s similar to Evangel. The chapels there are just crazy amazing. You could feel how powerful it was.”

Rounding out the Evangel football crew was Andrew Barnhill who will be staying close to home, signing with Northwestern State. As a family kid, Barnhill said being able to play Division I college football in his own backyard was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“As a little kid, I always dreamt of playing college football,” said Barnhill. “God gave me the gift to long snap, and I just happened to make it happen.”