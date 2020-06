HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, free testing will be offered at Homer High School.

The test will take place on Pelican Drive from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on June 15, 17, 19, 22 and 24.

Drive-through and walk-up testing will be available.

Identification will be required for people 18 years old and older.