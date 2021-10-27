Free money being offered to loggers in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There is free money available for people in the logging business in Louisiana.

The State Treasury Department said loggers can receive up to a $25,000 grant. A Shreveport logging business was awarded their grant Tuesday afternoon.

It’s through the Main Street Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. Loggers were left out of the first round of funding so legislators included them this time, and now the State Treasurer is touring the state to let loggers know there is money waiting for them.

“Loggers are working from morning to dark and are not real computer savvy so we’re trying to help them through that process. We are allowing their tax preparers or accountants or bookkeepers to prepare the applications for them. If they have any questions at all just call the State Treasury or go to LA Treasury. gov”, said John Schroder, State Treasurer of Louisiana.

He said apply now for the Louisiana Loggers Relief program because they still have $9-million left to give away. The program ends in December.