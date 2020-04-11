Free of a decades-long lease, LSUS can now take over their student housing after completing acquisition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 26 years, LSU Shreveport gains control of their student housing.

The student housing apartments are right next to the campus, but the university had no control over them. This posed many dilemmas over the years.

The apartments were owned and operated by an Australian company with an United States subsidiary, Campus Living Villages. Recently LSUS bought the existing lease for the dorms.

“The lease was not the best lease. both CLV and LSUS would both say it was a bad lease. It was just worse for LSUS,” said Barbie Cannon, vice president of business affairs.

It was always a thorn in the side of LSUS because when their students had an issue with living conditions or repairs, the school could not do anything about it.

“LSUS basically relied on them to maintain and upkeep the apartments and that was how the lease was structured 26 years ago. It was one of the first leases of its kind in the state of Louisiana between a private and a public entity,” Cannon said.

The apartments can house 398 students, but only has a 59-percent occupancy rate. Partly due now to the coronavirus.

“Especially with Covid 19 there were many students that moved out. We still have a large number of our international students still living there who were unable to travel home,” Cannon said.

They hope to grow with their new partnership with RISE Management that will complete renovations, upgrades, add high speed WIFI, and a Residence Life Staff members to improve campus life.

“As we continue to work on changing our reputation and making sure our students know we are here for them. We want to make sure the experience they have there is one where they can feel comfortable, feel safe, have the right WIFI, all of those things to increase that occupancy,” Cannon said.

LSUS has also a capital outlay request in the legislature to build a bridge connecting student housing directly to the campus and avoiding Youree Drive traffic.

They’re also renaming it as the Pilots Pointe Apartments.

You can follow the progress @Pilots Pointe on Facebook and Twitter.