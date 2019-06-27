Free STD screening today in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Philadelphia Center and the Louisiana Department of Health are partnering up to hold a free STD screening.

The screenings are a component of a campaign launched by the Office of Public Health’s STD/HIV Program. Titled Start it! Louisiana, the campaign is designed to raise public awareness that sexually transmitted infections are common across the state and can cause serious health problems. Start It! emphasizes the importance of preventing, testing and treating STIs.

Louisiana has some of the highest STD rates in the United States, according to the CDC’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report.

Now until – 7 p.m.

Walgreen’s 3100 North Market Street, Shreveport, LA 71107

FREE HIV tests

Now until – 4 p.m.

The Philadelphia Center 2020 Centenary Blvd, Shreveport

FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests