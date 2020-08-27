Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

(KTAL/KMSS) — Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced Thursday that state offices in 42 north, central, and southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed Friday, August 28 in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

According to the Office of the Commissioner, the parishes that will be closed are Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.