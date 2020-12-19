Friday declared ‘LSU Health Shreveport Day’; mayor and local doctors plead for public to take the COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

What began as a press conference to recognize local medical professionals and scientists who helped bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the masses turned into a plea for our community to embrace the next phase of the pandemic fight, acceptance of the vaccine and taking it.

“Research shows that the COVID vaccines that are rolling out are highly effective,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “But they are only effective if people get vaccinated.”

Standing outside Louisiana State University Health Shreveport on Kings Highway on Friday morning, Perkins was joined by the medical school’s two top doctors and the state’s top doctor for the northwest region.

“[The vaccine] is literally a watershed moment for humanity,” said Dr. Chris Kevil, LSU Health Shreveport’s vice chancellor.

He and the medical school’s chancellor, Dr. G. E. Ghali, explained how the vaccine works and why they say it is safe.

“This vaccine does not have a live virus in it. It doesn’t even have a dead virus in it,” said Dr. Ghali. “This is a genetically coded technology, which really allows your own body’s cell to produce the spike protein which is identical and analogous to the spike protein which is on the COVID-19 virus. To stimulate an immune response within your own body.”

They also shared how it came about so quickly.

“The reality is, there had been a lot of research occurring over the years on the SARS family of viruses,” said Dr. Kevil. “And so we really were fortunate to take that knowledge, coupled with what happened at the federal level, coupled with what happened at the pharmaceutical level and academic medical centers such as this. We literally all worked in collaboration. We took the drug discovery process, which normally goes in three phases, over 5-7 years, condensed it all. Superimposed it on top of one another. So we essentially ran this trial as fast as it could possibly be ran.”

Dr. Kevil says he and his daughter have taken the vaccine. Dr. Ghali says he received his vaccination on Tuesday. It offers protection right now, but the answer on how long that protection will last remains in question.

“It is too early yet to know exactly the time-frame that this protective immunity will last,” said Dr. Kevil.

As a result, doctors do not yet know if this vaccine will become a yearly necessity.

“For example, right now while Pfizer is rolling out the vaccine, it’s still continuing it’s clinical trials, because that is one of the key questions we have to answer,” added Dr. Kevil.

In the short term, Region 7 Louisiana Public Health Director Dr. Martha Whyte says it is by far the best weapon in the COVID fight.

“I tell people all the time, either you’re going to be part of the solution or part of the problem,” said Dr. Whyte.

It’s a statement which Shreveport’s mayor backs.

“This is something that we as a community are going to have to all come together with, because we can not have it both ways,” said Perkins. “We have to make a decision. Do we want to return to normalcy? Or do we want to take the vaccine?”

Dr. Ghali says he anticipates six to eight COVID vaccines will be approved by the FDA by the summer.