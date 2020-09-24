The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

From closures to growth, Bossier City sees a rollercoaster economy during the pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials discuss how the pandemic has impacted the local economy. Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso describes the past six months as a “bad movie.”

Detailing an economic roller coaster where most sectors came to a standstill during the stay-at-home orders in March through April, then flatten out toward the summer, and is now seeing an uptick.

“Hopefully we’ll still this uptick continue. Now through at least the October date the Governor has given,” Glorioso said.

She explains that Bossier City has a conservative operating budget based on sales taxes. Which went down in April. However by June people were out buying more which will actually contribute to an increase in sales taxes this year than in 2019.

“As you’ve seen things gradually back open. They’ve come back online,” Glorioso said.

She said all areas of the economy have been impacted because of the pandemic. Some areas are suffering such as entertainment, restaurants, and mom-and-pop stores. While others sectors have benefited including grocery and drug stores. She said the pandemic’s impact to the economy is like nothing she’s experienced in her 31 years working for the City of Bossier.

“It compares to nothing in the past. I’ve said there’s no guide book for this,” Glorioso said.

There’s been some closures of business that were already hurting. Including Southfield Grill, Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro, and Diamond Jack’s Casino. But other parts are growing as Bossier continues to grow the National Cyber Research Park.

“The Louisiana Technical Research building. Which is a 22-million dollar building that will have 400 jobs attached to that. The General Dynamics building there, look for an upswing in job growth there,” Glorioso said.

She said people can look forward to new business coming to town. Including new restaurant locations for Another Broken Egg and Chicken Salad Chick.

Louisiana Economist Doctor Loren Scott predicts the state’s economy will not be fully recovered until 2023.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss