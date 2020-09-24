From closures to growth, Bossier City sees a rollercoaster economy during the pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials discuss how the pandemic has impacted the local economy. Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso describes the past six months as a “bad movie.”

Detailing an economic roller coaster where most sectors came to a standstill during the stay-at-home orders in March through April, then flatten out toward the summer, and is now seeing an uptick.

“Hopefully we’ll still this uptick continue. Now through at least the October date the Governor has given,” Glorioso said.

She explains that Bossier City has a conservative operating budget based on sales taxes. Which went down in April. However by June people were out buying more which will actually contribute to an increase in sales taxes this year than in 2019.

“As you’ve seen things gradually back open. They’ve come back online,” Glorioso said.

She said all areas of the economy have been impacted because of the pandemic. Some areas are suffering such as entertainment, restaurants, and mom-and-pop stores. While others sectors have benefited including grocery and drug stores. She said the pandemic’s impact to the economy is like nothing she’s experienced in her 31 years working for the City of Bossier.

“It compares to nothing in the past. I’ve said there’s no guide book for this,” Glorioso said.

There’s been some closures of business that were already hurting. Including Southfield Grill, Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro, and Diamond Jack’s Casino. But other parts are growing as Bossier continues to grow the National Cyber Research Park.

“The Louisiana Technical Research building. Which is a 22-million dollar building that will have 400 jobs attached to that. The General Dynamics building there, look for an upswing in job growth there,” Glorioso said.

She said people can look forward to new business coming to town. Including new restaurant locations for Another Broken Egg and Chicken Salad Chick.

Louisiana Economist Doctor Loren Scott predicts the state’s economy will not be fully recovered until 2023.