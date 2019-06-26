Funeral arrangements set for murdered Shreveport mailman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAK/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a Shreveport mailman shot and killed last weekend.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday while delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive.

Visitation will be held Friday from Noon – 2 p.m. at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

A family service will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening.

On Saturday the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help pay for Williams’ funeral.

