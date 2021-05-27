Funeral service today in Shreveport for former La Governor Buddy Roemer

FILE – In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles “Buddy” Roemer gestures during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La. Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisiana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at age 77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services will take place this morning in Shreveport for former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer.

Roemer died last Monday, he was 77-years-old.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, with a service set for 11 a.m.

The family has asked that, instead of sending flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project at lacharterschools.org.

Roemer was a four-term member of Congress, first elected in 1980 from a northwest Louisiana district. He was governor from 1988 to 1992.