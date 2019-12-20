Funeral set for man killed on North Market

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed while walking down a Shreveport street will be laid to rest Saturday.

71 year old Eddie Lee was hit and killed by a car last week on North Market Street and Haven Road.

His daughter says, “It was just heartbreaking because I had just talked to him and I was like this just can not be real.”

Linda Tieul describes her father as a man who was always willing to offer a helping hand and even rescued a woman after a tornado in Bossier Parish.

“She was stuck in a tree and he had to go through debris and climb a tree and all this to help her and he did not hesitate with helping her. He just wanted to save her.”

Eddie Lee’s funeral will be this Saturday at 11 am at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.