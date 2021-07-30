Future leaders of Shreveport complete the summer internship program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Young interns prepare to become future leaders of Shreveport.

Mayor Adrian Perkin’s summer internship program wrapped up Friday. It introduced students to city government and private businesses where they could learning about legal positions, police and fire, and companies looking to hire.

A “simulated society game” was held at the Municipal Auditorium to get kids ready for college and careers.

The interns were placed in real-world scenarios such as having to deal with finances, and balancing work and family.

Officials said the program is an investment in the city’s youth.

“Investing in the future, investing in high school and college students so they can know that they can return to Shreveport and there’s some wonderful opportunities for them to improve the well-being of the city,” said Marquel Sennet, Shreveport Communications Director.

Some of the interns shared how the experience went for them.

“I think this is important, especially for kids in my generation to see how real leaders work, how city government provides for us, and how things get done,” said Mason Batts Future Leaders of Shreveport summer intern.

“I think this program has given me a great view of the job opportunities that are available in Shreveport and allowed me to see positions for myself that I probably would not have seen before,” said Kennedy Wells, Future Leaders of Shreveport summer intern.

Mayor Perkins expanded the summer internship program. 140 students took part this year and 500 applied.