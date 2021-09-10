G-Men Nation: Week 2 sit-down with AD Dr. Trayvean Scott

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sam Rothman sits down with Grambling State University Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott to discuss his Southern University roots, how he prepared for his new role, and his extensive plan for Tiger athletics.
