Geaux Black & Gold Report: Bridgewater/Hill QB Battle

As the New Orleans Saints opened up their first practice today in Seattle, before taking on the Seahawks this Sunday night, head coach Sean Payton announced that they will approach the game with two quarterbacks.

With Drew Brees on the mend after having surgery this afternoon on his thumb, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will look to prove they deserve that starting QB role this weekend.

Bridgewater and Hill spoke extremely highly of each other following practice.

They both want what is best for the team in regards to who starts Sunday.

