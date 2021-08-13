SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geek’D Con returns to Shreveport this weekend. The annual event kicked off Friday night at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Local businesses and crafters have a chance to connect with people who share common interests all in the name of fandom.

Vendors started setting up early Friday morning, bringing all types of items with them. From art, to clothing, hand crafted weaponry, 3D printed figurines, and much more.

The event had to cancel last year because of Covid and usually brings in two-million dollars to the local economy. With tourists and celebrities coming to town.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people. A lot of our vendors have not been able to get out and this is the way they make a living. We’re trying to get back on our feet across the state and this is hopefully another step in the right direction,” said Greg atoms, Geek’D Con organizer.

Atoms said Covid protocols will be enforced including masks. You can incorporate your mask with your cosplay costume. LSU Health will also be there giving vaccines.

There’s going to be some big names attending too. Including the rock star Alice Cooper, James Murray and Joey Fatone from Impractical Jokers, and comedian Chris Kattan.

Parking is free and it’s free for kids under five. Tickets are available online and range based on your attendance days

Geek’d Con runs until Sunday evening.