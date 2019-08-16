Geek’d Con returns to Shreveport this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Geek’d Convention is returning to the Shreveport Convention Center this weekend. The convention will be a three day event featuring celebrities like Trish Stratus, LeVar Burton, Michael Rooker, and more.

This year’s event will be the biggest one in the five year history of Geek’d Con. Founder Greg Atoms says the Shreveport Geek’d Con is the largest locally produced comic-con in the state.

“I would argue with anyone that Shreveport-Bossier is pound for pound the most geekiest in the United States. We have so many local game stores here. We have so many comic book stores here for a city of this size. You wouldn’t think a city of this size wouldn’t support an event like this but they are,” said Atoms.

Tonight is the beginning of the comic con event with a preview of the vendors. On Saturday and Sunday, you can catch up with all of the celebrities and panel discussions. For more information regarding timing, click here.

