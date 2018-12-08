George Bush’s library, museum waives admission Friday and Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Nexstar) – Members of the public can come to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to pay their respects and see the memorial exhibit on display for free Friday and Saturday.

“We don’t want anybody to have any obstacles to be able to come and visit,” David Anaya, director of marketing and communications, said.

There are also extended hours on both days and the library will stay open until 8 p.m.

A documentary, 41 On 41, is also playing inside the library for people to watch. It features 41 people talking about President Bush’s legacy.

Don Everly Smith, from Henderson, stopped by the library Friday morning to sign the condolence books and explore President Bush’s history.

“I’ve been familiar with George Bush since 1970,” he said. “In 1970, I was a member of the Texas Young Republicans and we did a fundraiser cleaning up bricks in Henderson to raise money to support his candidacy for senator.”

Everly had a chance to see Union Pacific’s “Bush 4141” Locomotive on President Bush’s funeral train. He says he’s tracked his political career from Congress to the White House and after. Being able to see what’s on display at the presidential library will help bookend memorializing President Bush.

“It’s a passing of an era,” he said. “He’s one of the last great World War II heroes. I miss him.”

The family gravesite will reopen Saturday at noon, according to the library’s website. The memorial exhibit will be on display until the end of the month and the condolence books will eventually end up in the presidential library’s archives with the ones from former First Lady Barbara Bush.