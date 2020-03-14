Germ-killing robots disinfect hospital hotel

Breaking News
by: Haley Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC/NBC News) – The Westin hotel in Houston’s Texas Medical Center is now using two Lightstrike germ-killing robots to sanitize and disinfect rooms.

Previously, the use of these high-tech robots has only been in healthcare facilities.

Dr. Sarah Simmons, Director of Science at Xenex Disinfection, says while chemical disinfection has always been the gold standard, this technology is a game-changer at killing every germ the light touches.

“This is not to say humans do a bad job cleaning, but sometimes we miss things. Sometimes we don’t hit one extra spot on a table and that can be the spot where a bacteria or a virus can be so this is an extra layer of protection for guests,” Simmons says.

