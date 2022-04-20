Pinpoint Doppler Radar

Satellite & Radar

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain seems to be out of here and so are our mild temperatures. As we look ahead, the combination of low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will put us in a perfect position to have a string of days with gusty south southeast winds bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to higher humidity and, of course, temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

Future Cast Thursday

FutureCast Sunday

7 Day Forecast

This trend of heat and humidity will last through the weekend. By late on Sunday, we will see an upper-level system that will drag a cold front quite slowly through the ArkLaTex. Rain and storms will become likely along and ahead of this slow-moving system. In addition, due to the slow movement, heavy rainfall is a possibility for Sunday night into Monday before transitioning to showers for Monday night into Tuesday. This will bear watching very closely. It is still too early to call for severe weather. However, lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s will last through mid-week before a warm-up hits our area again with above normal temperatures through the following weekend. Stay tuned, as always, for possible changes