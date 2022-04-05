SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heaviest rain and strongest storms will exit the area prior to daybreak this morning. But there is no cooldown, at least for now. We will be waiting on a very nice cold front to move in from the northwest and bringing well below normal temperatures for this time of year and actually delivering morning lows on either side of 40 as we head into the weekend.

FutureCast

Rainfall Potential

There may be a few showers in the extended forecast from the first of next week through the next weekend. High pressure will build them behind the major front for the upcoming weekend and that High pressure will move east of the area as we go into this next weekend. That will yield warmer temperatures and by Sunday look for highs in the lower 80s. Again, the extended forecast for the next week looks to be a bit on the damp side.