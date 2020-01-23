Gingerbread House honors local investigators

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Gingerbread House honored three investigators as the Multidisciplinary Team Members of the Year. The team is made up of twenty five local agencies involved in child abuse cases throughout Northwest Louisiana.

The Gingerbread House honored Child Protection Services worker Siera Cocherel, Shreveport Police Detective DeAndre Bell, and Bossier Sheriff Detective Debra McKay. “The three officers are just consistent in their love for children. They go above and beyond in helping child victims. We want to highlight their efforts and bring honor to them today,” said Gingerbread House CEO Jessica Milan Miller.

According to Gingerbread House in 2019, 9,861 children received forensic interviews, multidisciplinary investigations, child life, and family advocacy services. Over 25,000 children and adults participated in 466 educational outreach sessions.

