SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, 7,016 children were served by foster care in 2019.

A local woman has dedicated her life to providing comfort to children who are feeling overwhelmed and frightened, when they’re removed from their home.

These children are sometimes rescued with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“These are just children who have been through some horrible, horrific things that’s not their fault. Everything they know, good bad and indifferent, is over in that situation,” said K.C. Kilpatrick, founder of Geaux 4 Kids.

Kilpatrick has been a foster parent and is the mother of two children, whom she’s adopted. She says she was angry to see children in emergency situations without enough support. So she founded Geaux 4 Kids and started Project Geaux Bags; filling bags with items like pajamas, toiletries, toys, pillows…

“They need something of their own and they need everything for that first night,” Kilpatrick explained. “And it’s used as that comfort and as that security bag or blanket.”

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says knowing the children are taken care of during those traumatic situations helps law enforcement focus on the investigation.

“She’s done so much for us that we’ve recommended and helped her get grants from the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement to help her do what she’s doing, because it takes a load off of us,” Prator said.

The public is invited to help pack 3,000 Geaux Bags during the ‘Give Back Geaux Pack‘ event taking place weekdays March 1st through March 25th. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1125 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

NBC 6 is also hosting 6 Hours of Caring to benefit Geaux 4 Kids.

Tune in on air and online on Monday, March 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.