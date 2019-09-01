GoFundMe set up for injured MPD officer

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for an MPD officer that was reportedly among the injured today.

Midland Police officer Zack Owens, according to the page, was shot multiple times in the arm and the hand during the shootings Saturday.

It all unfolded Saturday afternoon in Odessa. OPD Chief Michael Gerke says around 3:13 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 around mile marker 131.

During the stop, a suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper and fired several shots. One trooper was injured in the shooting, according to DPS.

The suspect then drove away from the scene and continued shooting people throughout the city. Law enforcement in both Midland and Odessa say they were receiving several calls of shots being fired throughout the city, prompting a response in several locations.

Initially, Odessa Police say the suspect had hijacked a U.S. Mail truck at some point during the afternoon.

Midland Police officials say the suspect was eventually shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa.

The fund for Officer Owens can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-fund-for-officer-zack-owens