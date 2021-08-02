Gold Standard: Kim Warren

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Kim Warren has dedicated her life to animals.

“I’ve loved animals since probably the day I was born.”

Spend five minutes with her at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, and that will quickly become apparent.

“I want to do everything I can to help all of the animals I come in contact with to make sure they have a better life basically,” Warren said.

Kim began her career nearly 20 years ago, initially volunteering at the Shelter in the early 2000s, before eventually becoming the Adoption Coordinator at the Shelter.

“Kim can be observed multiple times a day ripping and running through the shelter 100 miles an hour,” said Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Travis Clark. “She pretty much knows every animal by name.”

Now, Kim spends her days ensuring the dogs and cats at the shelter find new families, and she says there’s nothing like seeing one get adopted.

“To see them go to their forever home is like the best feeling in the world, and to know that I had a small part in that is just amazing because I know that they finally have a place where they belong.”