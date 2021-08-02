Gold Standard: Micheal MJ Walters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL)- When most 15 year olds are spending time with friends, going to the movies or browsing Instagram, there’s one Shreveport teen who spends his days giving back to the community.

Micheal MJ Walters spends most of his free time volunteering at the Shreveport police department, attends many neighborhood clean ups, community events, and helps feed the homeless on Sundays, all while keeping his dream of attending Southern University.

Walters wants to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice, and he believes the road to becoming a good police officer starts by give back to those who need it most.

Volunteering is something that has defined Walter’s life and has introduced him to many people around his community. Caring for those in need has become a reciprocal relationship and something he finds fulfilling and rewarding.

“When I go out there, everybody knows me by my name and I know they by their name, and they just walk up to me. if they need anything, they can just call me,” explained Walters.

Walter says his giving and selfless nature comes from his faith in god, and his mother, Theresa. However, the conviction to give back is something that came from within. He believes that volunteering is something everyone should take part in because it could change entire neighborhoods.