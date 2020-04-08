Gov. Abbott explains latest coronavirus updates in Texas at Capitol press conference

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott, in keeping up with his almost-every-other-day press briefings, is slated to deliver another update Wednesday at noon.

The press conference will take place in the Capitol’s auditorium, where the Governor will be joined by a familiar trio: Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; Chief Nim Kidd, who heads the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and Dr. John Zerwas, the lawmaker-turned University of Texas administrator who is a member of Abbott’s supply chain strike force.

The Governor’s office announced additional moves on Tuesday, including temporary closure of state parks. His team also announced flexibility for dialysis patients through the adoption of a rule by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and shared that Abbott had waived some pharmacy rules. Pharmacy technicians can now accept prescription drug orders over the phone, which according to Abbott’s office, is a responsibility typically reserved for pharmacists. Under the Governor’s waiver, pharmacy technicians can also “transfer or receive a transfer of original prescription information on behalf of patients.”

In his Monday briefing, Abbott said he felt “more confident now than I ever have” about personal protective equipment supply numbers in the state, which he added was “more than enough right now.”

On Monday afternoon, Abbott teased a future announcement relating to additional personal protective equipment.

“I don’t want to get ahead of things, because I don’t want to announce it until I have it in hand,” he said. “But knowing the information I have, and the visibility of what’s coming in, Texas looks to be very well-supplied.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Republican leader of the Texas Senate, who has been an outspoken advocate of returning Texans back to work as soon as possible, established a business task force to make recommendations on kickstarting the state economy once Abbott and President Donald Trump announce businesses can begin to re-open. Patrick also announced more than 200 senate staffers would assist the Texas Workforce Commission in fielding calls from Texans filing unemployment claims.

As Texas students continue online learning, the Texas Education Agency has launched a website with resources for parents, students, teachers and school districts. The Texas State Teachers Association has asked Abbott to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year.

Tuesday also brought a lawsuit from the Texas Democratic Party against the Governor, Texas Secretary of State, Travis County Clerk and Bexar County Elections Administrator, arguing state law allows for any voter to cast a mail-in ballot under the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.