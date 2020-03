AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a video conference with hospitals across Texas on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m.

Watch the conference here in this story at 11 a.m.

Gov. Abbott will be speaking from the Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Austin.

Yesterday, Gov. Abbott hosted a news conference in San Antonio to provide updates on testing capabilities.

He said by the end of this week, 10,000 people will be able to be tested per week in Texas.