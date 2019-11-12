Gov. Edwards commits $10 million to build tech research facility

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cyber Corridor in northwest Louisiana is growing.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a $10 million commitment to build the Louisiana Tech Research Institute at the National Cyber Research Park.

Officials said the new state-of-the-art facility will provide more tech training opportunities for this growing field, allowing for collaboration between universities and the military to support our national defense.

“Cyber security’s so big now because so much harm can be done without ever dropping a bomb,” said Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker. “They can get in our system and wipe out our ability to do day-to-day things.”

This will be the fourth and final building on the National Cyber Research Park campus.

Officials said the number of people employed in tech-related careers in Bossier City now rivals the local oil and gas industry.

