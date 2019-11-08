Gov. Edwards makes a stop in Shreveport for a higher education roundtable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Over the last few weeks, Governor John Bel Edwards has made stops to colleges and universities in Louisiana talking about higher education. Edwards wanted the students to know the importance of receiving a good education and how their education would lead to a job in the state. Students were able to voice their concerns about higher education to the governor.

“We want to keep our best and brightest at home. If our youth stay in Louisiana, we would have a better chance getting them their first job opportunity and we can get that investment in our state,” said Gov. Edwards

Early voting for the governor’s race will continue until November 9th and Election Day is next Saturday.

