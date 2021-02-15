Governor Edwards briefs the statewide response to the winter weather event

LOUISIANA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards gave a briefing Monday evening speaking about the dangers the winter weather poses around the state.

“There’s a real danger from hypothermia so stay in as much as possible and don’t get out unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Edwards said.

The governor said Louisiana State Police worked more than 100 vehicle assistances around the state by Monday evening. He cautions people that if you do get stuck it may be difficult to help you right away, so stay home if possible. Use the Louisiana 511 App to alert you about real-time road closures, ice spots and black ice. He also urges safe generator use which caused more deaths than the actual hurricane last year.

“We had more fatalities from carbon monoxide poisoning than we did from the hurricane itself. So generator safety is really important with the widespread power outages we’re experiencing,” Edwards said.

All electric companies are asking people to conserve their power until the morning, and wash dishes and laundry in cold water.

“This does not apply to the elderly or those with special needs. But for the rest of us please keep your thermostat between 65 and 68 degrees. Put on an extra blanket if necessary. The reason is there is unprecedent levels of demand being placed on the electrical grid system and if the power generation is unable to keep up with the demand then rolling black outs may occur,” Edwards said.

He also asks you to check on your elderly neighbors and practice Covid precautions.