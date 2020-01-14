Governor Edwards Inauguration speech highlights

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The inauguration of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took place Monday outside the state capital building in Baton Rouge.

Governor Edwards began his inauguration speech with accomplishments of the last four years of his administration including health care and the economy. Then spoke about what he plans to focus on for his next term.

“Even though we’ve come a long way we still have a lot more work ahead of us,” Edwards said.

Edwards touched on a number of topics starting with education.

“I’ve met with educators all across the state and they can’t run their classrooms on empty promises. They deserve better. Our students deserve better. So over the next four years we’re going to continue increasing classroom funding. We’re going to give educators additional pay raises,” Edwards said.

His support for a minimum wage increase and equal pay for women.

“Sadly Louisiana remains one of five states without it’s own minimum wage. The fact we have the largest gap between what we pay men and women at the same job and have the same qualifications offends me and it should offend you as well,” Edwards said.

Improving workforce development by continuing to increase college funding and partnering with business. Especially in the cyber security industry to diversify the economy.

“Our goal is that 60-percent of all working age adults in Louisiana will have a degree or high value credential by 2030. In Louisiana, I want our new normal to be the highest level of cyber security defense of any state in the nation,” Edwards said.

Along with making infrastructure safer.

“Every hour spent in traffic is one less hour a parent has to spend with their child at home. Improving roads is about improving the quality of life,” Edwards said.

Plus new coastal restoration projects.

“It is also vulnerable to continue subsidence, sea level rise and dangerous storm surge and it’s where 20 million of our people live,” Edwards said.

He concluded on a note of his long-time message of putting Louisiana first over partisan politics.

Edwards also asked for prayers for the families in Northwest Louisiana who lost loved ones in the storms over the weekend.