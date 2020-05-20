Governor Edwards joins discussion about infrastructure during COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John bel Edwards joined a national discussion about infrastructure to address community needs and what will change because of the pandemic.

Addressing infrastructure in a world changed by COVID-19 was the focus of discussion for “Infrastructure, Resilience and Recovery: A Webinar Series on Innovative Policy, Funding, and Financing Mechanisms for a New Era.” Governor Edwards was invited to join the webinar by the nonprofit United for Infrastructure and the Milken Institute.

“Before Phase One we never closed manufacturing. We never closed construction which allowed all of our current infrastructure work to continue,” Edwards said.

He spoke about how the pandemic has added emphasis to infrastructure needs. Especially in broadband access since more school children are needing better internet connection.

“My discretionary funding of little more than $50 million that the CARES Act is providing to me for education. I am going to spend the vast majority on that for distance learning, especially in our rural districts,” Edwards said.

Edwards said there’s debate in Baton Rouge about moving forward with funding because of the pandemic.

“We’re having some basic philosophical discussions right now about what is the right approach during this pandemic. We know the revenue is down. So do you horde the cash? Or do you go forward with the investment because I think it stimulates the economy, but also you then have a better infrastructure to foster better economic growth thereafter,” Edwards said.

He said the state is also focused on coastal restoration. Something other states will face in the future from sea level rise.

Governor Edwards said he hopes Congress reapproves the Water Resource Development Act later this year which will benefit Louisiana.