Governor Edwards praises Louisiana National Guard relief efforts

Governor John Bel Edwards praised the effort of the Louisiana National Guard during this third tour of Lake Charles since Hurricane Laura hit.

“We have a big presence,” said Governor Edwards. “We have the entire national guard activated. That almost never happens.”

The Governor visited a relief supply distribution staging point at the Lake Charles Civic Center. National guard soldiers handed out bottled water, ice, and tarps to residents needing help.

“In addition to the response to Laura, they continue to do the COVID testing. They continue to run food shelters across the state of Louisiana. They’re providing security. They’re clearing routes of debris. There’s no shortage of missions they can do.”

FEMA representative Tony Robinson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter accompanied the governor on the tour.

The group also visited a communications center outside the Calcasieu Parish Government Building to get an update on emergency communications.