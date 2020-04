BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The latest Louisiana Department of Health numbers as of Sunday at 12 p.m. show 348 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 23,928 and 29 new deaths. That brings the number of statewide deaths to 1,296.

