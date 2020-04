KANSAS CITY, Kan. (NBC) – People in Kansas City, Kan. on Friday came out to support residents of a local rehabilitation center that has been devastated by the corona virus.

The Wyandotte County-Kansas City Health Department said 19 people have died and more than 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus at the center, which, according to U.S. News & World Report, is a 154-bed facility that offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.