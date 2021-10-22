Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime of Las Vegas Raiders game

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” will be performing at halftime of Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game presented by Twitch at Allegiant Stadium per a statement on the Raiders website.

The Tiger Marching Band is no stranger, however, to performing on the world’s biggest stages. In their storied history, they have performed at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations and world-famous parades. They’ve also been included in movies, commercials and various other recordings.

“We’re certainly grateful to the Raiders organization and Mark Davis for inviting the World Famed Tiger Marching Band to perform at the Raiders game this weekend,” enthused Grambling State President Rick Gallot, noting that World Famed has performed in more Super Bowls than any other band or entertainer.

“We’re thankful that they’ve given us yet another opportunity to perform for not only an NFL crowd but for a worldwide audience. Go Raiders!”

The GSU band made history in 2019 when Dr. Nikole Roebuck was hired as the first female band director in school history, and only the third in HBCU history.

“The band is excited about our upcoming performance for the Raiders,” said Dr. Roebuck. “To be the first marching band to perform at an NFL game in Las Vegas is another first for the band. We are looking forward to bringing the house down with our high-energy packed show. Look out Vegas, the World Famed is coming to put on a great show!!!”

This partnership between the Raiders and Tigers is made more significant considering that six Grambling alumni have played for the Raiders in their various incarnations including: Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown, Al Dotson, Andrew Glover, Albert Lewis, Willie Williams and Nemiah Wilson.

Previous performers at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 have included Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana, as well as hip hop legends Ludacris, Too $hort and Ice Cube.